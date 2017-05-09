In the midst of coping with flooded homes, navigating submerged streets and building walls of sandbags, Montreal residents are sending in their neighbourhood snapshots to CBC.

Here is what the flooding looks like, from your perspective.

Olivier Langevin took his camera out to the area of Vaudreuil-Soulanges, just off the western tip of the island of Montreal, to shoot this video.

"Together, we will make it," the video says at the end.

In Ahuntsic-Cartierville, there are lots of smiles on Cousineau Street, in spite of the high waters.

'Big shout out to the City of Montreal, the firefighters and the Canadian Army for helping us keep our fort standing! It's been a lot of work but we're making it. Rue Cousineau loves you,' says Sarah Crivello. (submitted by Sarah Crivello)

The Crivello, Nero, Decoste and Labrosse families built this wall, says resident Sarah Crivello. (submitted by Sarah Crivello)

The residents of Cousineau Street get help from city workers and the Canadian Armed Forces. (submitted by Sarah Crivello)

In the West Island, where some of the worst flooding has occurred, people have come together to make sandbags.

Hundreds of volunteers filled sandbags into the night Monday in the borough of L'Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève. (submitted by Yanky Pollak)

Volunteers load sandbags on a rowboat and bring them to flooded homes. (submitted by Yanky Pollak)

The water is knee-high in some parts of Montreal's West Island. (submitted by Yanky Pollak)

'Despite the massive effort to save the house, my father, mother, sisters, close family fought until the last day,' says Île Mercier resident Natasha Nadon. (submitted by Natasha Nadon)

A street in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue is submerged in muddy water. (submitted by André Drouin)

What does your neighbourhood look like? Submit your photos to webquebec@cbc.ca.

