A former provincial immigration minister in Jean Charest's Liberal government, Yolande James, may be entering federal politics, according to an exclusive report from CBC's French-language network, Radio-Canada.

James has reportedly been approached by the federal Liberal Party to run in an eventual byelection in the Saint-Laurent riding.

Saint-Laurent has been empty since veteran MP Stéphane Dion left politics to accept the position of ambassador to the European Union and Germany.

Until she decides on her next move, James has suspended her appearances as a columnist on CBC Montreal's Daybreak and on the French-language show Les Ex on ICI RDI, among other CBC/Radio-Canada programs.