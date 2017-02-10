Rumours are swirling around former provincial immigration minister Yolande James and mayor of Montreal's St-Laurent borough, Alan DeSousa, about their possible bids for a federal seat in the Saint-Laurent riding.

Saint-Laurent has been empty since veteran MP and former foreign affairs minister Stéphane Dion left politics to accept the position of ambassador to the European Union and Germany.

According to Radio-Canada sources, James is ready to jump into federal politics and will be confirming her candidacy for the Liberal party nomination in Saint-Laurent soon.

Alan DeSousa meanwhile is holding a news conference at 2 p.m. today to make an announcement "pertaining to the upcoming by-election in the federal riding of Saint-Laurent."