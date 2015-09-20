Montreal's Yannick Nézet-Séguin decided he wanted to be a conductor at age 10. And he's doing just that.
He first joined Montreal's Orchestre Métropolitain as musical director in 2000, at age 25.
Nézet-Séguin announced this week that he will continue for at least another 6 years as music director of the OM.
In addition, Nézet-Séguin now directs what he calls the dream ensembles, the Philadelphia Orchestra and the Rotterdam Philharmonic. He also guest conducts in Berlin, Vienna and London.
The OM opens its 35th season Sunday, Sept. 20 with a program of Bach, Bruckner and Mahler.
The next day, he'll also be on the podium at the New York Metropolitan Opera, with a production of Otello by Verdi. Nézet-Séguin has conducted regularly at the Metropolitan Opera since 2009.
It's not a stretch to wonder if he might some day take over as music director at the famed opera house.
"Who knows. At some point to be at the head or music director of a major opera house probably might happen," Nézet-Séguin said.
"But for me, it's too soon to contemplate. For the moment, I cannot imagine doing anything else than dividing my time between Philadelphia, Rotterdam and Montreal and being guest there and who knows what the future will be."
Nézet-Séguin keeps up his energetic conducting style by working with a personal trainer.
"I want to be able to conduct as much as I can," he said.
"It's also a way of balancing your own life and keeping that energy which is a little of my signature. I want to conduct in my 90s and 100s.I still have a long way to go."
Key dates in the Montreal conductor's rapid rise:
- 1975: Born in Montreal to parents who were both university educators
- 1980: At age five, started to study piano
- 1985: At age 10, decided to become an orchestra conductor
- 1995: At age 19, founded his own professional orchestra and choir, La Chapelle de Montréal
- 2000: At age 25, named musical director of Orchestre Métropolitain de Montréal
- 2008: At age 33, chosen principal conductor of Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra by unanimous vote
- 2012: At age 37, named music director of Philadelphia Orchestra after being invited by Charles Dutoit to conduct
