Quebec film director Xavier Dolan was the big winner Sunday night at the Gala Québec Cinéma, taking best director and best film for Juste la fin du monde (It's Only the End of the World).

"It's always wonderful. It's really an adventure," Dolan, 28, said.

These awards follow Dolan winning best director earlier this year at the César Awards, France's equivalent of the Oscars. His film also won the Grand Prix prize at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016.

The young director is currently in post-production for his latest work, The Death and Life of John Donovan.

The film has not been able to find a distributor in the U.S. so it will be released directly on Netflix.

Other big wins of the night included actor Mylène Mackay for her portrayal of the late Quebec writer Nelly Arcand in Nelly.

Lachine's Luc Picard took the award for best supporting actor for his role as an evil pawnbroker in Les Mauvaises Herbes.

The award show celebrating Quebec's film industry was formerly known as the Jutras, after Quebec film director Claude Jutra, who died in 1986.

It was renamed after allegations surfaced that Jutra had sexually abused young boys.