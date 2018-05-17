Workers at 60 Montreal, Laval daycares vote for general strike mandate

Unionized workers at 57 early childhood education centres (CPEs) in Montreal and Laval have given their union a mandate to call an unlimited strike.

The daycare centres were closed today as some 1,350 workers, members of the Syndicat des travailleuses des CPE de Montréal et Laval–CSN, held a general assembly, voting 91 per cent in favour of a strike.

Parents were left scrambling to find care for about 3,000 preschoolers in the greater Montreal region.

It's the third day in a month — and the fourth time since the union began pressure tactics last Oct. 30 — that the affected daycares have been closed due to the labour dispute.

Workers also hit the picket lines on April 18 and 19.

In a news release on the union's website, negotiator Nathalie Fontaine said the strike mandate is the only way to get the attention and respect of management's negotiating team.

The union says there have been 30 days of bargaining since last October, but management is still seeking major rollbacks in working conditions, scheduling, the callback list and seniority.

"These are of real importance to out workers," Fontaine said. "What's at stake is how they carry out their day-to-day lives."

Workers have been without a collective agreement since March 31, 2015.

After a provincewide walkout of workers at some 400 CPEs last Oct. 30, the federation representing some 11,000 workers reached a deal with the Family Ministry at the central bargaining table in early November.

However, the Association patronale nationale des CPE, which represents managers of the Montreal and Laval non-profit daycare sector, was not part of the central bargaining process.