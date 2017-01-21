Several thousand people are rallying in Montreal in support of women's rights as hundreds of thousands are doing the same in Washington, D.C., and in cities around the world.

Defying a mid-winter drizzle, a diverse crowd gathered this morning at Quartier des Spectacles, near Place des Arts, for a solidarity protest with the Women's March on Washington.

"Give peace a chance" playing for peaceful crowd of about 3,000 and growing @ women's rally #montreal pic.twitter.com/rbpe99MP6J — @elyshaenos

The Washington march was organized to coincide with weekend activities marking the inauguration of Donald Trump, who was sworn in yesterday as the 45th president of the United States.

Many fear his administration will roll back women's rights on issues like reproduction, wage equality and domestic violence.

In Montreal, protest participants said their rally was about reaffirming the importance of rights now under threat in the U.S.

The Montreal rally is being held in solidarity with a larger protest taking place today in Washington, D.C. (Elysha Enos/CBC)

"It's important for us to show solidarity, to show what we stand for as Canadian citizens," said Lindsay Peets, who was wearing a pink tuque, emblem of the resistance to Trump.

"This is more than just an American issue. I think this rally — more than just showing solidarity — is showing that we as Canadians stand for equal rights."

Along with Montreal, several other cities across Canada are holding solidarity marches as well. Protests are also being held in cities as far away as Australia.

Many Montrealers have also made their way to Washington to take part in the march there, though some have reported being turned back at the border.