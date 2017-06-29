Two women in their 20s were taken to hospital early Thursday after they got into a fight at a downtown fast-food restaurant and broke through a second-floor window.

The incident happened around 3:25 a.m. at an A&W restaurant at the corner of Robert-Bourassa Boulevard and President-Kennedy Avenue.

"During the altercation, they went through a window and fell two floors," said Montreal police spokesman Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant.

The two women, who are 23 and 26 years old, fell to the sidewalk below.

They were taken to hospital and are expected to recover.

Brabant said it's not yet clear if the women will face charges.