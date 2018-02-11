A 78-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a car while crossing the street around noon Sunday.

Police say the pedestrian was crossing westbound on Maurice-Duplessis Boulevard when she was hit by a car turning onto Rodolphe-Forget Boulevard, in the in Rivière-des-Prairies neighbourhood.

When the woman was transported to hospital she was in stable condition but police say they now fear for her life.

The driver, a 31-year-old man, was not injured.

Investigators are at the scene trying to determine exactly what happened.