The New Year celebrations in Montreal were relatively peaceful, although situations unfolded in the early morning hours which sent two people to hospital.

The first was around 2:45 a.m. when police received a call about an altercation between two groups of people at a bar in Montreal's Ville-Marie borough.

A man, 24, was stabbed in the upper body and the assailant fled the scene before police arrived.

It happened at a bar located at the intersection of Ste-Cécile and St-Jacques streets.

The victim was transported to hospital and police say he is in stable condition.

Fire in Saint-Laurent

A woman, 72, was found unconscious in a burning building and transported to hospital in critical condition early this morning.

Around 3:30 a.m. the fire broke out in a home on Keller Boulevard in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough.

There was a lot of smoke in the air by the time firefighters arrived.

They found the woman inside and had already suffered burns to 40 per cent of her body.

The cause of the fire is not yet known but was quickly put out.

The fire did not affect other homes.