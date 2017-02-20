A woman found dead in a health and social services centre on Dufresne Street in Montreal, near Frontenac Metro station, is being treated by police as the fourth homicide of the year.

The woman, 60, was found after police received a call alerting them to her condition around 1:30 p.m.

She wasn't breathing. Police tried to revive her, but it was too late.

Police say there is enough evidence to treat the death as a homicide.

They have arrested one suspect, a 55-year-old man.

They are now working to establish a relationship between the man and woman.