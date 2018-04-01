Police investigating after decomposing body found in Côte-des-Neiges apartment

Police are investigating the "suspicious death" of a woman in her nineties who was found in a Côte-des-Neiges apartment on Sunday night.

Police say her body was "in an advanced decomposition state", making it impossible to identify the woman or the cause of death, according to SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils.

The janitor of the building, which is on Barclay Avenue near Decelles Avenue, found the woman's body while he was going to carry out repairs in the apartment, she said.

The tenant, a 45-year-old man who was on site when police arrived, has been arrested and is in custody.

Police were at the scene Sunday night to try to understand the circumstances of the death.