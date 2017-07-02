A 55-year-old woman is dead after her car was rear-ended by a truck on Highway 20 near Laurier-Station, about 50 kilometres west of Quebec City.

The collision occurred around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. The Sûreté du Québec say the truck rear-ended the car at high speed, killing the driver instantly.

Both vehicles rolled several times before coming to a stop on a strip of grass dividing the lanes.

The truck driver was taken to hospital with injuries, but they're not believed to be life-threatening.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash but they say alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

"Maybe the truck driver fell asleep. He also could've been distracted. These are elements that will be confirmed in the investigation," said Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Sgt. Christine Coulombe.