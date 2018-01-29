A 22-year-old woman critically injured in an assault in Montreal's Ville-Maire borough early this morning is now in stable condition.

A 29-year-old man was to appear in court in Montreal this afternoon, to face a charge of aggravated assault.

Police were called to Ste-Catherine Street East near Amherst Street at about 2 a.m. Witnesses told police they saw a man was banging the woman's head on the sidewalk.

The woman suffered severe injuries to her head and face.

The woman was on the ground, unconscious, when police arrived and was taken to hospital.

Police say a man was spotted trying to run away. He was arrested nearby.

Police say they don't know the link between the man and the woman. Investigators will be reviewing camera footage from nearby bars to try to determine what happened.