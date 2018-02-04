A woman is dead and a child is in critical condition in hospital after being hit by a car in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough this morning.

The woman, 44, was walking with a five-year-old in a shopping centre parking lot near the corner of de la Côte-Vertu and Montpellier boulevards when they were both hit, said Const. Caroline Chèvrefils.

Police were called to the scene around 11:30 a.m.

Both were taken to hospital in critical condition. Police confirmed the woman had died around 4 p.m.

The driver of the car, a man who is about 80 years old, was not injured.

A perimeter has been set up and the area is closed to traffic while police investigate.