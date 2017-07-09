A 94-year-old woman who was badly burned in a fire that ravaged a seniors home in Terrebonne, Que., has died.

Police are investigating the fire at the Oasis residence on St-Louis Street, which they've deemed suspicious.

Firefighters arrived at the building around 1:30 a.m. Sunday to sky-high flames. They had to stage an emergency rescue, evacuating 43 residents from the building within five minutes.

A witness said the woman was burned when the roof collapsed as she was being escorted out by police. She was taken to hospital in critical condition, police announced Sunday afternoon she had died.

At least 12 others are in hospital, suffering from smoke inhalation.

A fire ravages a seniors home in Terrebonne, Que. (Video submitted by Martin Lanciault)0:40

Almost of all of the building's 43 residents needed assistance exiting the building, said fire operations Chief Érick Harnois.

"There were people everywhere, on the ground, who were trying to get out," said Harnois. "There were people on their balconies, crying for help."

Firefighters found elements at the scene that led them to believe the fire may have been intentionally set, police said.

The investigation was turned over to the Quebec provincial police's arson unit.

No firefighters were hurt in the rescue operation, Harnois said, and firefighters from neighbouring municipalities had to be called in to help fight the fire.

"It's a scenario we don't see often in our careers and we don't wish it on anyone," he said. "But we're happy it went smoothly."

The fire was under control by 6 a.m., although the Oasis seniors' residence is a total loss.

'Really dangerous'

Witness David Charbonneau was at the scene of the fire before firefighters arrived, along with four police officers and a few other people. He said he was driving by and stopped when he saw the huge flames, noting it only took five minutes for the whole building to become engulfed.

He told Radio-Canada he saw a man in distress on the second floor, who was leaning out the window to breathe because the smoke was preventing him from leaving his room.

A police officer had the "bright idea" of getting a trampoline from a lawn next door and the group hauled it over and put underneath the window in case the man needed to jump.

Seniors home was evacuated in a dramatic rescue mission in the middle of the night. (Radio-Canada)

By then, the flames had gotten so fierce and high they were reaching the roof, licking its underside. They were so hot, he said, that a fire escape staircase was melting.

"It was really dangerous. The firefighters arrived like true saviours," he said.

Jessica Trudel, who lives next door, was evacuated from her home with her children.

She wanted to take some of the residents into her home — one man didn't have a shirt on — out of the cool, humid night, but a police officer urged her out of her home.

Woman screaming from her balcony

"I started to realize how serious this was, that's when I realized the scope of [this fire]," Trudel said.

A woman was "screaming, she was shrieking from her balcony, to the point where she wanted to jump. that's why there's a piece of wood missing," she said. "It was hard to hear, it made me want to get a ladder and climb up and get her."

Trudel thinks the evacuation could have happened faster.

"For those people, all they have left is in that home. and now it's gone ... and to know that this may have been intentional, it hurts even more," Trudel added.

Capt. Benoît Bilodeau, of Terrebonne police, said officers entered the building to save people without any protective gear.

"They were crawling on the ground and carried people out on their shoulders," Bilodeau told Radio-Canada.

"When police arrive at a scene [like this], we're not thinking; we're there to save lives, we're there to help people. So by instinct, often, we dive in without thinking twice," he added. "That's what my guys did last night and we're very proud of them."