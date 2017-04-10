A 78-year-old woman is in critical but stable condition after she was hit by a car Monday afternoon in Montreal's Ville-Marie borough.

The incident happened around 1:40 p.m. at the corner of de Maisonneuve Boulevard East and Alexandre-de-Sève Street.

The woman was crossing de Maisonneuve Boulevard when she was hit. A walker was seen lying on the road where the collision occurred.

A walker and other items were scattered on the road at the spot where a 78-year-old woman was struck by a 90-year-old driver. (CBC)

Police said the driver was a 90-year-old man.

Collision investigators are at the scene.

De Maisonneuve was closed to traffic between Panet and de Champlain Streets, as was Alexandre-de-Sève between between Logan and Sainte-Catherine streets.

All streets reopened to traffic around 5:30 p.m.