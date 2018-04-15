Woman, 51, killed in head-on crash in Montérégie

A violent crash involving two vehicles near Saint-Valentin has left one woman dead and four other people, including two children, in hospital with serious injuries.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. on Chemin de la 3e Ligne in the Montérégie region.

According to the Sûreté du Québec, a car headed east left its lane and collided head-on with a westbound pick-up truck carrying two adults and two children, aged three and five.

First responders had to use a hydraulic cutter to free the occupants of the vehicles.

The female driver of the car, a 51-year-old woman, was rushed to hospital with critical injuries, but later died.

Police said it's unclear what caused her to leave her lane.

The stretch of roadway is paved. Investigators said there were no signs indicating that the driver put on the brakes before hitting the other vehicle.