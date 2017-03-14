The latest witness at Bertrand Charest's sexual assault trial has testified that her former ski coach had sex with her on numerous occasions starting when she was 15.

She told the court today he began touching her inappropriately when she was 12, soon after they first met.

Charest, 51, is on trial on 57 charges, including sexual assault and breach of trust, in relation to 12 alleged victims between the ages of 12 and 19.

Today's witness says Charest refused to coach her and would ignore her unless she accepted his advances.

She says Charest was her first sexual experience, which allegedly occurred in his bedroom on a ski trip to France in 1996.

The woman says they never used protection and had sex in several different locations including France, Austria and Canada.

Charest worked with Alpine Canada's women's development team between 1996 and 1998.

Several witnesses have testified they had sexual relationships with Charest and have said he controlled and manipulated the athletes whose careers he supervised.

The allegations date back to the 1990s and involve locations such as Whistler, B.C., New Zealand, Italy and the United States.