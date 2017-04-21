Authorities are on alert for additional flooding as heavy rains continue to batter parts of the Quebec.

Some 53 municipalities have experienced enough flooding this week to qualify for provincial aid, according to a news release issued by the government on Thursday.

That's in addition to another 19 municipalities already eligible for financial assistance after being hit by flooding earlier this spring.

State of emergency

Most notably, Quebec provincial police are still patrolling the municipality of Rigaud, Que., where some residents were told to leave their homes on Thursday.

The municipality, located 25 kilometres west of the island of Montreal, declared a state of emergency Thursday afternoon, as roads and houses began to flood.

About 150 people living in the areas of Baie de Rigaud, Pointe-Séguin, Rigaud sur le lac and Pointe à la Raquette were advised to leave.

Some residents of Rigaud, Que. have been asked to leave their properties as water levels continue to rise. (CBC)

Rigaud's mayor, Hans Gruenwald Jr., says with more rain falling on Friday, he can't guarantee emergency services to those who refuse to leave their homes.

Residents were advised to go to the local library if they need a place to go. Family pets aren't allowed in the library, but a number of local kennels offered discounted rates.

​If anyone needs to reach the municipality in the event of an emergency, they can call 450-451-0869, extension 235.

In Montreal, the city is keeping its website updated with the latest flood information.

In Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough, minor flooding impacts have been reported, but the situation is under control. In the L'île-Bizard-Sainte-Geneviève borough, sandbags have been distributed to residents. Ahuntsic-Cartierville and Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue are listed as 'high-risk', but no flooding impact has been reported.

The Rivières des Prairies is also considered a high risk of flooding. In Laval, a group of volunteers is going door-to-door to inform residents in certain areas of Sainte-Dorothée and Laval-sur-le-Lac about the risk of local flooding.

The situation on just one of the many flooded streets in Rigaud this morning, where there's a state of emergency over flooding. pic.twitter.com/sWsAdqVhaD — @salimah_shivji

Rainfall double the normal amount

Montreal had five millimetres of rain last night and will see another five millimetres today, according to Environment Canada forecaster Denis Thibodeau, but places like the Laurentians, the Eastern Townships and the Beauce can expect heavier precipitation on Friday.

Those areas will see anywhere from 10 to 15 millimetres of rain today.

The Quebec City area could see between 15 and 20 millimetres over the next 24 hours.

Thibodeau said Montreal has received double the average rainfall this April. The average for this month is 67.7 millimetres, but even before the precipitation accumulated over the last 24 hours, there had already been 130 millimetres of rain this month.

"We're well over the normal," said Thibodeau.