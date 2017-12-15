Take note, drivers: winter tires are officially mandatory on all passenger vehicles and taxis as of today.

Since 2008, Quebec's Highway Safety Code requires winter tires between Dec. 15 and March 15.

Police are also out on the roads to check that drivers have installed their winter tires. Not complying with the regulation can result in fines of $200 to $300.

The province has also proposed bumping up the winter tire deadline to Dec.1 as part of a sweeping bill aimed at cracking down on dangerous driving.

Winter tires are mandatory during a three-month period in Quebec. (Radio-Canada)

Clear off the car

With winter conditions in full effect, don't forget to clear snow off your car as well. This includes the windshield, flashers and reflectors.

An officer can slap a driver with snow on their car with a fine ranging from $100 to $200.