A winter storm warning is in effect for eastern Quebec, with 15 to 25 centimetres of snowfall expected and strong winds that will reduce visibility.
Environment Canada has issued the warning for the following areas:
- Bellechasse area
- Côte-de-Beaupré - L'Île d'Orléans area
- Lévis area
- Lotbinière area
- Portneuf area
- Québec area
- Saint-Lambert-de-Lauzon
- Valcartier - Stoneham area
More freezing rain is expected in Montreal overnight but temperatures are expected to rise above zero, Wednesday.
Careful out there. Freezing rain in Montreal right now with wind gusts of 53km/h. Winter Storm & Wind Warnings across the province. pic.twitter.com/TncdmXfkoM—
@SMarandola
Hydro Quebec reports that 1,324 clients were without power in Montreal Tuesday night, many in Verdun and Lasalle. And additional 4,496 clients were without power in the Montérégie.
A number of flights in and out of Pierre Elliot Trudeau Airport have been cancelled or diverted as a result of the weather. Numerous flights from Toronto, New York and London Heathrow have been cancelled, among others.
#BA95 British Airways. London Heathrow-Montreal is diverting to Boston due to weather - @TomPodolec ⚠—
@FlightAlerts777
Diversions and returns to Toronto due to poor weather in Montreal. @TomPodolec & @yulplanespotter keeping track. https://t.co/WwzuIH77I1 pic.twitter.com/Dho58MaEUc—
@flightradar24