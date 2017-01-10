A winter storm warning is in effect for eastern Quebec, with 15 to 25 centimetres of snowfall expected and strong winds that will reduce visibility.

Environment Canada has issued the warning for the following areas:​

Bellechasse area

Côte-de-Beaupré - L'Île d'Orléans area

Lévis area

Lotbinière area

Portneuf area

Québec area

Saint-Lambert-de-Lauzon

Valcartier - Stoneham area

More freezing rain is expected in Montreal overnight but temperatures are expected to rise above zero, Wednesday.

Careful out there. Freezing rain in Montreal right now with wind gusts of 53km/h. Winter Storm & Wind Warnings across the province. pic.twitter.com/TncdmXfkoM — @SMarandola

Hydro Quebec reports that 1,324 clients were without power in Montreal Tuesday night, many in Verdun and Lasalle. And additional 4,496 clients were without power in the Montérégie.

A number of flights in and out of Pierre Elliot Trudeau Airport have been cancelled or diverted as a result of the weather. Numerous flights from Toronto, New York and London Heathrow have been cancelled, among others.

#BA95 British Airways. London Heathrow-Montreal is diverting to Boston due to weather - @TomPodolec ⚠ — @FlightAlerts777