A winter storm is still wreaking havoc on parts of eastern Quebec today.

Winter storm warnings are in effect for Quebec City, Gaspésie, Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean and the Côte-Nord, among other regions.

The Côte-Nord region got 10 to 20 centimetres of snow overnight but there's much more on the way – there may be 50 centimetres on the ground by the time the storm passes.

"On top of that, there are heavy winds reaching 70 to 80 km/h in terms of gusts, so that's generating a whiteout over the eastern sections of Quebec at the moment," said Environment Canada meteorologist Maxime Desharnais.

The snow and strong winds will stick around all day, he said.

A major snowstorm is making travel difficult in parts of eastern Quebec Friday morning. (Radio-Canada)

Transports Québec says many roads in the area are snow covered and visibility ranges from fair to poor.

Spokesperson Guillaume Paradis advised those planning to travel on the roads today to check conditions on the Québec 511 website before leaving.

Those living near the coast in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region also have storm surge warnings to deal with. Desharnais said the water levels will be much higher than normal, which may cause coastal flooding along the shoreline as well as damage along the coast.

Quebec City got 20 to 25 centimetres yesterday and another five will fall Friday morning. Areas between Montreal to about Trois-Rivières saw from 15 to 20 centimetres and will get between two and 10 more today.

Cars that had skidded off the road weren't an uncommon sight in the Sherbrooke area yesterday. (Radio-Canada)

Some ferry crossings have also been cancelled between Matane and the Côte-Nord, and in the Magdalen Islands.

The same system will bring snow, rain and strong winds to parts of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador over the course of the day.