A 31-year-old man has been brought to hospital after he was stabbed downtown early Monday morning.

Around 4 a.m., police got a call about an altercation that started inside Le Windsor, an event space on Peel Street above René-Lévesque Boulevard.

There were a number of people involved, police say. During the conflict, the man was stabbed in the upper body.

He was brought to hospital and is expected to survive.

Later in the morning, police had strung red tape just past the front entrance, next to a reception desk in front of one of the ballrooms.

Police spokesman Const. Manuel Couture said several people were detained, but they have since been released.