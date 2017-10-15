Powerful winds caused damage in Mont-Laurier Sunday afternoon and knocked out power in thousands of homes across the Laurentians town two-and-a-half hours north of Montreal.

At least six homes were damaged, including roofs that were torn off by the gusts, a little after 4 p.m. Two of the homes were evacuated, but no one was hurt, according to police.

Those evacuated are receiving help from the Red Cross.

Mario Hamel, the director of Mont-Laurier's fire department, said the winds may have been caused by microbursts.

Hydro Québec is reported 11,200 homes were without electricity Sunday night and said crews were dispatched to restore power.

Environment Canada said images and videos viewed on social media appeared to show powerful winds, rather than a tornado. It could not yet confirm what caused them.

Quebec's provincial police says it received several calls between 4:40 p.m. and 5:40 p.m. about roads blocked by debris, fallen trees and mangled electrical wires, as well homes, sheds and pools that had been damaged.