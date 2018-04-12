Widows gasp, survivor leaves room during sentencing hearing of Quebec City mosque shooter

A survivor of the Quebec City mosque shooting had to leave the courtroom abruptly Thursday morning as the Crown presented photos taken of the scene in the hours that followed the attack.

The first full day of sentencing arguments for Alexandre Bissonnette, 28, began with a series of police photos taken the night of Jan. 29, 2017 from inside and outside the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre.

Saïd Akjour, who was seriously wounded in the shooting, let out a cry and stepped out of the courtroom when Crown prosecutor François Godin explained how Akjour picked up empty magazines off the ground, in the small entranceway where Bissonnette had reloaded his weapon only moments prior.

Akjour had just been hit by five bullets.

Bissonnette pleaded guilty in Quebec Superior Court in March to six counts of first-degree murder and six counts of attempted murder.

Widows of the victims gasped at the sight of the large bullets from the .223-calibre rifle that Bissonnette could have fired into the crowd of 46 people, including four small children.

Bissonnette was holding the semi-automatic weapon as he approached the mosque, but it jammed when he tried to fire.

Alexandre Bissonnette, 28, hours after his arrest on the night on Jan. 29, 2017. (Court exhibit) Four empty magazines, each containing 10 bullets, were found inside the prayer room. Forty-eight bullets were fired in total.

The Crown said the last magazine, found inside Bissonnette's 9-mm pistol located on the backseat of his car, was still holding two bullets.

Both weapons Bissonnette was carrying were restricted, because they could fire more than five rounds before having to reload, which is against federal law, the Crown explained.

Two of the magazines found had the capacity to fire 30 bullets each before having to be reloaded.

No photos of victims

Out of respect for the victims and their families, the Crown did not show any photos of the deceased and avoided the more explicit images police gathered as evidence.

"There will be no photographs showing shocking images," Godin told the court at the beginning of the proceedings.

Some images nonetheless were distressing for the widows, who cried out as they saw the places where their husbands fell.

Other photos portrayed the small mihrab where people piled in, trying to seek refuge at the back of the room.

The mihrab, a small semicircular niche in a mosque designed to identify the direction of the Kaaba in Mecca, was no larger than 1.5 metres by three metres, the Crown said, offering limited shelter.

The six victims of the Quebec Mosque shooting, clockwise from left: Mamadou Tanou Barry, Azzeddine Soufiane, Abdelkrim Hassane, Ibrahima Barry, Aboubaker Thabti and Khaled Belkacem (CBC) While Bissonnette avoided looking at most of the video surveillance footage shown in court yesterday, he appeared to follow today's presentations more closely.

The morning proceedings adjourned early when Bissonnette had to leave the courtroom as the Crown described the injuries he inflicted on his victims. His lawyer said he was feeling unwell.

The sentencing hearing continues Thursday afternoon and is expected to last several weeks.