Where's Bono? U2 sets up shop at Place Bell in Laval for 2 weeks

It's a very hush-hush affair: confidentiality agreements have been signed, no photos are to be taken and no one is talking.

But it's hard to keep a secret as big as one of the world's biggest rock bands.

Radio-Canada has confirmed that U2 will add the finishing touches to its act in Laval before heading out on its latest international stadium tour, eXPERIENCE iNNOCENCE 2018

​

The legendary rock band will play the Bell Centre in Montreal on June 5 and 6. It's the only Canadian stop announced so far and both concerts are sold out.

The operation presently underway at Place Bell in Laval is a logistical puzzle. Equipment from nondescript trucks was loaded in earlier this week.

The technical and creative staff are reportedly staying at two hotels near the arena in Laval. The band and its immediate entourage are at a hotel in downtown Montreal.

Clues piling up

No one — not Place Bell owner Evenko, not the band's management nor their label — is confirming that Bono and crew are taking over the arena for a fortnight.

However, that hasn't stopped the buzz from brewing. U2 watchers have leaked small clues on social media that pointed to the band's crews setting up shop. Canadian Press spotted staff members sporting badges with the tour's name printed on it. Others confirmed, off the record, that the band would be there starting this week.

The Place Bell's amphitheatre is about is half the size of that of its big sister, Montreal's Bell Centre, but it's nearly brand new. Inaugurated in August 2017, it cost nearly $200 million to build and is home to the Canadiens' farm team, the Laval Rocket.

Last year, U2 celebrated the 30th anniversary of its album The Joshua Tree with a 52-concert tour in 15 countries.

It was the most lucrative global tour of 2017, taking in $316 million and selling 2.7 million tickets.

The first show in the band's 2018 tour is scheduled for May 2 in Tulsa, Okla. The tour will wind down in November in the Irish band's hometown of Dublin.