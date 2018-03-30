Many public services in and around Montreal will be closed or operating on different hours over Easter weekend.

Here's a partial list of what's open and what's closed.

Shopping

Retail stores are not allowed to open Sunday, April 1, with a few exceptions. Service businesses like restaurants and gas stations are allowed to stay open.

Most large grocery stores are closed April 1.

SAQ outlets are open Friday and Saturday. SAQ Selection and Signature stores will be closed April 1.

Government

Many Quebec government offices will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Many city offices, including all borough offices, will be closed March 30 and April 2.

Canada Post offices will be closed March 30 and April 2.

Transportation

STM bus lines will operate on a modified holiday schedule. Consult the schedules here .

. The Société de transport de Laval will also be on modified schedules, available here .

. Commuter trains are operating on a reduced schedule. Find out more here.

Sports and cultural facilities

The opening hours of arenas, swimming pools, sports centres, libraries and cultural centres vary from borough to borough. Residents should contact the facilities directly to find out if they are open before making plans to visit.

The Complexe sportif Claude-Robillard will be closed March 30 and April 2.

Activities

The Montréal Biodôme, Insectarium, Botanical Garden and Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium will be open to the public with slightly modified hours.

The Pointe-à-Callière Montréal Museum of Archaeology and History will be open all weekend, including on Sunday and Monday.

Public markets will be open.

Ecocentres will be open according to their regular hours.

Parking

Parking meters will operate at all times over the holiday weekend.

Garbage