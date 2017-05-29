Superior court Judge Marc de Wever has approved the class action settlement with the City of Westmount involving sexual assault victims of hockey coach John Garland.

Since the lawsuit was filed in 2015 by former Westmount resident Matthew Bissonnette, four other victims have come forward.

Garland, who died in 2012, worked in the City of Westmount's parks and recreation department between 1953 and 1987, and was also a peewee hockey coach.

The settlement is for $100,000 per person, for a maximum total of $2.5 million.

In his judgment, De Wever writes that the agreement is "reasonable, fair, appropriate."

Other victims of Garland's abuse have until August 10 to come forward to seek compensation.