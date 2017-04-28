The Montreal police arson squad is investigating an attempted arson in Westmount this morning.

Const. Benoit Boisselle says just before 3 a.m., they received a call from the Montreal fire department asking for assistance at Pizzeria del Nova, near the intersection of Sherbrooke Street and Prince Albert Avenue.

Police say a carpet at the entrance of the pizzeria had been sprayed with a liquid that smelled like gas, but no fire was started.

Boisselle said a preliminary hypothesis is that a passerby may have scared off the perpetrator. There was no damage to the restaurant.

There are no suspects or witnesses, Boisselle said. Police plan to review security footage as part of the investigation.