Westmount loses bid to halt noisy Turcot construction

Quebec's Superior Court has rejected a bid by the the City of Westmount to stop work on the multi-billion dollar Turcot Interchange, saying that the city didn't make its case that the project was too noisy and they weren't properly consulted.

Justice Élise Poisson wrote in her decision that "the balance of convenience favours the defendants," and that Westmount citizens were not going to be subjected to irreparable harm over the course of the project.

She added that the mitigation measures proposed by Transports Québec should be enough to satisfy noise concerns.

The city argued that noise levels on the project would be in excess of those allowed by the Environment Quality Act —sound levels exceeding 65 decibels risk causing significant health issues, including sleep deprivation, depression and increased blood pressure.

Westmount put out a statement May 23, saying that city officials would consult the ruling and consider all the options.

"We did not get the judgment we wanted at this preliminary stage, but the legal proceedings are not over and we still hope to win the case," reads the statement.

Project plagued by noise complaints

Noise from the massive construction site has been disturbing the project's neighbours since construction began in earnest in 2016.

Some psychologists have even warned exposure to the multi-year construction project could lead to depression and anxiety for those living nearby.

The ministry set up a website specifically to track and publicize noise levels.