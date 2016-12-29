It's a little urban oasis tucked away on Sherbrooke Street, but for over a year now no one has been able to enter the City of Westmount's conservatory and greenhouse.

The city said it had no choice but to close it in September 2015 after a pane of glass fell from the roof over the conservatory.

That should soon change. The city has earmarked $1 million to pay for the restoration of the roof. If all goes well, Westmount Mayor Peter Trent said residents should be able to enjoy it once again by 2018.

"We're spending a huge amount of time researching where we can find people to help us put it back to its former glory," said Trent.

Trent estimates that the final cost will be closer to $2 or 3 million. He said the additional money will be taken from next year's budget.

The city will put out a call for tenders in the new year.

According to the city's website, the building was constructed in 1927 by Lord & Burnham, noted American-based greenhouse manufacturers, who also were behind the New York Botanical Garden and the United States Botanic Garden in Washington, D.C.

Trent described the conservatory as "a place of refuge" and where you can "smell the flowers."

Located on Sherbrooke Street, residents liked to use the conservatory as an urban escape. (Kalina Laframboise/CBC)

Delicate work

The roof of the conservatory is made up of glass panes held together by cypress wood. Trent said the problem began when some of the wood rotted away allowing the pane to slip out.

It will be a challenge finding anyone that can do the restoration work, he said. Lord & Burnham no longer exist and few companies have the experience or expertise necessary.

It's also difficult to replace the cypress wood, which is not easily found. Trent said the new structure would likely be made of wrought iron or cast aluminum. The character of the building would not be lost, he promised.

"We won't be able to reproduce exactly the wood that was used in those days, but it will certainly look the same," he said.

It's not the first time the conservatory has had work done. In 2005 there was a restoration that saw some of the masonry work redone, rotted windows and corroded steel replaced, lighting fixtures changed and other improvements.