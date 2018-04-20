West Island students debate solutions to global refugee crisis at model UN

The world hit a grim milestone last year, as the number of people displaced from their homes surpassed 65 million globally.

Of that, more than 22 million people were considered refugees, forced beyond the borders of their home countries.

And while states around the world — as well as the United Nations — are still struggling to respond to record waves of refugees, that didn't stop students in the West Island from trying to tackle the issue.

On Friday, 250 students at St. Thomas High School in Pointe-Claire held a model UN meeting, representing various countries, including Syria, Russia, Canada and the U.S.

They debated solutions to the refugee crisis, from how much countries would be willing to spend, to safe travel for asylum seekers and how to fight terrorism.

The students represented dozens of countries, including Serbia, South Africa, Spain and Senegal. (CBC)

There was no shortage of ideas — and the students really got into character.

"I knew I had to put aside the initial views that I had on Syria and start from a clean slate," said Juliane Pigeon, a student who was a member of the mock delegation of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Pigeon said that meant trying to understand "where the people are coming from, where Assad is coming from, what's really going on [and] what other countries are involved" in the ongoing conflict.

High school student Juliane Pigeon (centre) was a member of the delegation representing the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. (CBC)

Challenging their own perspectives

Syria figured heavily within the high school debate.

More than 5.4 million people have fled the country since 2011, when a popular uprising against the Syrian government began. The country is embroiled in an ongoing civil war.

Another student at St. Thomas, Zachary Doucet, said he was thrilled to represent Russia, a staunch ally of the Assad government.

He said being a member of the Russian delegation gave him a chance to learn more about the Syrian refugee crisis.

It also challenged him to change his own point of view.

"I realized they have completely different perspectives and being from Canada, it's like a completely different ball game," Doucet said.

'It's our job now'

The exercise was also an eye-opening experience for some students like Osayma Saad, who said it showed her how frustrating it can be to try to reach an agreement at the UN.

"The United Nations sometimes doesn't work at all because it becomes all about politics and you forget what the actual issue is, and you're trying to just get your point across instead," Saad said.

Osayma Saad was a member of the Greek delegation. She says it will be her generation's responsibility to find a solution to the world's refugee crisis. (CBC)

Whatever happens at the international body, though, Saad said she thinks it will be up to her generation to find a solution to the refugee crisis.

"We're the ones that have to make a change. It's our job now.… If we don't do it, then who will, from what we've seen?"