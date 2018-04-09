'That could have been me': West Island students makes signs, notes in support of Humboldt Broncos

The fatal Humboldt bus crash that killed 15 people over the weekend happened 3,000 kilometres away, but students at Pointe-Claire's Clearpoint Elementary School said it hit close to home.

Student Riley Patterson plays hockey and said he doesn't like thinking about the kind of tragedy the Humboldt Broncos faced.

Children at Pointe-Claire’s Clearpoint Elementary School showed support for the families affected. 0:31 "For a tournament last month, I went to Toronto. And just thinking of that, that could have been me," Patterson said.

The Broncos were en route to a playoff game when the team bus collided with a transport truck on a highway north of Tisdale, Sask., early Friday evening.

Principal Rachel Wilson, who is also a mother, said she was consumed by the tragedy and decided the school's community would have open conversations Monday about what happened.

"That could have been a field trip, that could have been a grad trip," Wilson said.

Her students wore sports jerseys, wrote notes, made banners and donated money to support the families of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team.

Mason Motamedi, left, and Alessio Servello are finding it hard to process the bus crash. (Antoni Nerestant/CBC)

Alessio Servello, 9, plays hockey for the West Island Kings and said he is worried after what happened.

"It's pretty hard to think about," he said.

Anouk Vandergriend, 12, also said she tries not to think about it.

"That could have been you," she said.

Hard to understand

The devastating crash is difficult for many of the children to process.

Many of the students worried a similar bus crash may happen to them. (Antoni Nerestant/CBC)

That's why Wilson said she wanted to hold the organized activities in school — to serve as a way for students to get in touch with what they were feeling.

For James Morris, 8, he channeled his feelings into poetry.

He wrote a poem for the affected families based on an inspirational song from the musical Hamilton.

He hopes it will help give them the motivation not to give up.

James Morris, 8, wrote a poem for the grieving families. (Antoni Nerestant/CBC)

The school will be sharing images of their banners with the Humboldt Broncos through social media and will send them the notes and donations they collected.