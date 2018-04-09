'That could have been me': West Island students makes signs, notes in support of Humboldt Broncos
Many Montreal students struggling to process Friday's bus crash, worry it could happen to them
The fatal Humboldt bus crash that killed 15 people over the weekend happened 3,000 kilometres away, but students at Pointe-Claire's Clearpoint Elementary School said it hit close to home.
Student Riley Patterson plays hockey and said he doesn't like thinking about the kind of tragedy the Humboldt Broncos faced.
The Broncos were en route to a playoff game when the team bus collided with a transport truck on a highway north of Tisdale, Sask., early Friday evening.
Principal Rachel Wilson, who is also a mother, said she was consumed by the tragedy and decided the school's community would have open conversations Monday about what happened.
"That could have been a field trip, that could have been a grad trip," Wilson said.
Her students wore sports jerseys, wrote notes, made banners and donated money to support the families of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team.
Alessio Servello, 9, plays hockey for the West Island Kings and said he is worried after what happened.
"It's pretty hard to think about," he said.
Anouk Vandergriend, 12, also said she tries not to think about it.
"That could have been you," she said.
Hard to understand
The devastating crash is difficult for many of the children to process.
That's why Wilson said she wanted to hold the organized activities in school — to serve as a way for students to get in touch with what they were feeling.
For James Morris, 8, he channeled his feelings into poetry.
He wrote a poem for the affected families based on an inspirational song from the musical Hamilton.
He hopes it will help give them the motivation not to give up.
The school will be sharing images of their banners with the Humboldt Broncos through social media and will send them the notes and donations they collected.
With files from CBC reporter Antoni Nerestant