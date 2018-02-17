Things are starting to look up for On Rock, a charity based in Pierrefonds, after a difficult start to the year.

The organization, which provides food to more than 300 families on the West Island, has been without a van for the last two weeks.

They use the van to pick up supplies and to make deliveries to about 50 families every week.

It broke down earlier this month, shortly after the organization had to temporarily close its doors after the ceiling started to leak.

Founder and president Kim Reid said since the van broke, the organization has been using a courier service to get things done.

But two days ago, Mike Fitzgerald, executive director of the Tenaquip Foundation, called to offer a donation of up to $20,000 to purchase a van.

"It's a load off our mind," said Reid. "It's a relief."

The Beaconsfield-based Tenaquip Foundation helps registered charities in Canada and abroad to help meet their objectives.

Reid said it would have taken months for On Rock to put together enough money to buy a van.

It's encouraging, he said, to know that there are people and organizations out there willing to step in and help charities like his.

Reid said they will start shopping for a new van soon.