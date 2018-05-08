Wemotaci takes first step to healing after children's cutting 'game'

The councillor in charge of youth services on the Wemotaci Atikamekw Council wants children who started and encouraged a cutting "game" to use their influence to become positive leaders in the community.

Since officials at Seskitin elementary school sent an open letter to parents on May 4 to let them know 60 children had cut themselves or been cut with pencil sharpener blades, Alexandra Awashish has been in constant contact with the local health clinic and the youth drop-in centre.

Awashish confirmed what school principal Nathalie Dominique told CBC News last week — that for a handful of the Grade 6 children, the "scratches a few millimetres long" were a cry for help.

"We need to work with those four or five kids and those who influenced others," said Awashish. "We have to turn this around, so that instead of scratching children, they're encouraging them to play street hockey."

Playground cleanup helped in healing

Awashish said parents organized a playground cleanup Monday night to get people together and "open the door to reconciliation."

She said the children were thrilled to see adults in their playground, and the activity made it possible to reclaim the playground as a safe place.

She said the adults who attended had a lot of questions: why some children would be so upset they would cut themselves, and why it then turned into a game.

"Some of the parents are dismissing this as an internet fad," said Awashish. "I think we really have to dig to find out why, because it means something."

What comes next

This week, half of Wemotaci's 1,200 residents are away at their camps or elsewhere because school is out for a cultural activities week.

When they return, the school has an action plan to welcome the students. There will be a community supper, and if possible, Awashish will bring in an expert to come to discuss self-harm.

In the cases of 38 of the children, parents called the local health clinic or brought their children in for blood tests because some pencil sharpener blades were used on more than child.

The Mauricie regional health agency confirmed to CBC that a "marginal" number of the children were seen at the hospital in La Tuque, more than an hour's drive south of the community.

Wemotaci is 400 kilometres north of Montreal.