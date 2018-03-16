A woman has been charged with first-degree murder after a girl was found dead Thursday in the small Cree community of Wemindji, Que., off James Bay, about 1,300 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

The 32-year-old woman was spotted behaving erratically on the streets, the Eeyou Eenou Police Force stated in a news release.

They were called around 9:30 a.m. Thursday about her walking through the community, which has a population of about 1,400 people.

She was known to police and they took her to a community clinic. They then proceeded to search her home.

That's when they found the body of a nine-year-old girl — an autopsy is now being performed, police said.

The Sûreté du Québec's major crimes unit is investigating the case.

SQ spokesperson Louis-Philippe Bibeau said the woman appeared in court via videoconference Friday to face the first-degree murder charge.

Bibeau would not confirm if the woman and girl are related.

Grand Chief of the Grand Council of the Crees of Northern Quebec Abel Bosum and Chief Christina Gilpin issued a statement saying the Cree Nation government was working with social services.

"It is a terrible tragedy to lose a child, the community and family members will need prayers, love and support," the statement read.