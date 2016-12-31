A Montreal couple wants to make it easier on the wallet for amateur athletes when they travel for competitions.

WelcomeAthlete is a website in development where athletes can find a free place to stay in the home of community members who want to support them.

Call it Couchsurfing for jocks.

"All the time we had to book a hotel overnight ... it was quite tough each time to pay $250 or $300," said co-founder Alexandre Chanay, a triathlete, who travels often to Mont Tremblant to train and compete.

To fund the project, Chanay and his girlfriend Frederica Bérubé turned to crowdfunding. They are offering a lifetime membership for people who donate $15 or more over the next two weeks.

Their MakeAChamp profile says they've raised 57 per cent of their $6,500 goal. When the site launches in February, new users will pay $12 per year.

A triathete, Alexandre Chanay often travels to Mont Tremblant to compete. The hotel bills add up. (Courtesy Alexandre Chanay)

Chanay is counting on other athletes to open their homes to fellow sports rovers. Hosts can be rewarded with discounts or vouchers by sponsoring brands, he said.

"We wanted to offer athletes another option which is more solidarity based, so free," he said.

"This requires the solidarity of the sports community."

They've already received endorsements from cross-country ski Olympian Alex Harvey and several sports organizations.

Chanay says they are starting mostly in Quebec, but plan to expand to the rest of Canada and even internationally if things run smoothly.