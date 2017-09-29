The end is in sight as the final stretch of construction on the Jacques Cartier Bridge comes to an end this weekend.

This month's work is a follow-up to the first blitz in August when crews replaced expansion joints and repaired sections of the deck.

The roadwork is expected to last until Monday morning and local detours will be set up.

The following sections of the bridge will be affected as of Friday night at 10 p.m.:

Complete closure of Highway 134 access ramp to Taschereau Boulevard East.

Complete closure of Highway 134 access ramp to Jacques Cartier Bridge toward Montreal until Monday morning.

This shows the detour motorists will have to take in order to take the Jacques-Cartier bridge to get to Montreal. (Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Inc.)

The following sections will be affected from 5 a.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Monday:

Two lanes are open from Jacques Cartier Bridge toward South Shore.

One lane open from Jacques Cartier Bridge toward South Shore access ramp to Taschereau Boulevard East.

This shows the detour motorists will have to take in order to take the Jacques-Cartier southbound to Longueuil. (Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Inc.)

Other traffic headaches

The Victoria Bridge will also be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. toward the South Shore both Saturday and Sunday.

The ramp that connects Highway 15 North to Highway 20 West remains closed as work continues on the Turcot Interchange.

The work is expected to last until November, as the old ramp is demolished and a new structure is built in its place.

For this weekend, drivers will have to detour by exiting at de la Vérendrye Boulevard North, taking St-Patrick Street to Monk Boulevard, then heading on to Notre-Dame Street West all the way over to St-Pierre Avenue to eventually merge onto Highway 20 from Richmond Street.