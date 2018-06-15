Weekend traffic nightmares coming up in Montreal

It's going to be another weekend of traffic nightmares for Montrealers, so strap in for a full list of road closures.

The Transport Ministry recommends that commuters plan ahead and take public transit, if possible.

Turcot Interchange

On the Turcot Interchange, the Ville-Marie Expressway and Highway 20 will be closed, westbound, from Friday night to 5 a.m. on Monday. Other closures are also in effect during that same time.

The ramp from Highway 15 north to Highway 20 westbound will be closed.

The ramp from Highway 15 south to Highway 20 westbound will be closed.

The Ville-Marie Expressway will be closed going east in the Turcot Interchange.

The ramp from Highway 20 east to Highway 15 north will also be closed.

Turcot Interchange closures for the weekend of June 15 to 18. (Ministère des Transports, de la)

Bonaventure Expressway

The Bonaventure Expressway will be closed toward downtown at the Pierre Dupuy Avenue exit from Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

Going east, the Bonaventure will be closed between Highway 15 north and Nuns' Island at the same time.

The exit at Nuns' Island from Highway 10 eastbound will also be closed.

Nun's Island closures for the weekend of June 15 to 18. (Transport Ministry+)

New Champlain Bridge

Route 132 east will be closed going east between the exit at Highway 15 north and the next entrance, from Saturday at 5 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

Going west, Route 132 will be closed between the exit at Highway 15 north and the next entrance from the same time.

The service road next to the highway, Marie-Victorin Boulevard, will remain open to traffic.

Champlain bridge closures for the weekend of June 15 to 18. (Transport Ministry)

Jacques-Cartier Bridge

The Jacques-Cartier Bridge will be closed in both directions for the Grand défi Pierre Lavoie on Sunday between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Temporary works are expected, and Mobilité Montréal suggested drivers check out the bridge corporation's website.

Highway 40

Highway 40 eastbound will be closed between the Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport and the next entrance from Friday night to Monday at 5 a.m.

The ramp from Highway 13 southbound to Highway 40 east will be closed at the same time.

Until July, the exit from Highway 13 southbound to the service road of Highway 40 eastbound is already closed.

Closures on Highway 40 for the weekend of June 15 to 18. (Transport Ministry)

"If you're going downtown, take Décarie," said CBC traffic reporter Jeremy Zafran.