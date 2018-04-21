Skip to Main Content
Turcot, Champlain Bridge roadwork means more closures this weekend

Turcot, Champlain Bridge roadwork means more closures this weekend

The sun may have returned to Montreal, but that doesn’t mean this weekend’s road closures will cause any less of a headache for Montrealers.

Demolition work of the old Turcot Interchange, pictured, and the old Champlain Bridge will be underway at the same time this weekend. (Bahador Zabihiyan/Radio-Canada)

Here's a list of those closures:

Turcot Interchange

  • Until Monday morning, the Ville-Marie Expressway is closed from the Ville-Marie Tunnel until Robert-Bourassa Boulevard.
  • Highway 20 westbound is closed from Robert-Bourassa Boulevard to the Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue Boulevard entrance.
  • The Rose-de-Lima, St-Antoine and Sanguinet/Hôtel-de- Ville entrances are also closed until Monday morning.
  • The Décarie south ramp to Highway 20 going west is also closed.
  • Going east, the Ville-Marie Expressway is completely closed between the Turcot Interchange and the Ville-Marie Tunnel.
  • Highway 20 eastbound will be closed from Notre-Dame Street to Angrignon Boulevard.
  • The southbound ramp at Décarie for the Ville-Marie Expressway going east is also closed, as are the east ramps to Highway 20 at Décarie going north and the Ville-Marie Expressway going east.
  • Due to emergency work on the Décarie interchange, the Décarie north ramp for the TransCanada highway West and Marcel-Laurin Boulevard will be closed from Saturday at 11 p.m. to Sunday at 2 p.m.

Champlain Bridge, Montreal side

  • Work on the new Champlain Bridge project continues, leaving Bonaventure Street East closed between Gaétan-Laberge Boulevard and Nuns' Island, from Saturday at 7 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

Jacques-Cartier Bridge, South Shore side

  • On the South Shore, the ramp for the Jacques-Cartier Bridge at Highway 132 eastbound and westbound is closed until Monday morning.

With files from Leta Paul

