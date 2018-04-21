Turcot, Champlain Bridge roadwork means more closures this weekend

The sun may have returned to Montreal, but that doesn’t mean this weekend’s road closures will cause any less of a headache for Montrealers.

Demolition work of the old Turcot Interchange, pictured, and the old Champlain Bridge will be underway at the same time this weekend. (Bahador Zabihiyan/Radio-Canada) The sun may have returned to Montreal, but that doesn't mean this weekend's road closures will cause any less of a headache for Montrealers. Here's a list of those closures: Turcot Interchange Until Monday morning, the Ville-Marie Expressway is closed from the Ville-Marie Tunnel until Robert-Bourassa Boulevard.

Highway 20 westbound is closed from Robert-Bourassa Boulevard to the Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue Boulevard entrance.

The Rose-de-Lima, St-Antoine and Sanguinet/Hôtel-de- Ville entrances are also closed until Monday morning.

The Décarie south ramp to Highway 20 going west is also closed.

Going east, the Ville-Marie Expressway is completely closed between the Turcot Interchange and the Ville-Marie Tunnel.

Highway 20 eastbound will be closed from Notre-Dame Street to Angrignon Boulevard.

The southbound ramp at Décarie for the Ville-Marie Expressway going east is also closed, as are the east ramps to Highway 20 at Décarie going north and the Ville-Marie Expressway going east.

Due to emergency work on the Décarie interchange, the Décarie north ramp for the TransCanada highway West and Marcel-Laurin Boulevard will be closed from Saturday at 11 p.m. to Sunday at 2 p.m. Champlain Bridge, Montreal side Work on the new Champlain Bridge project continues, leaving Bonaventure Street East closed between Gaétan-Laberge Boulevard and Nuns' Island, from Saturday at 7 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. Jacques-Cartier Bridge, South Shore side On the South Shore, the ramp for the Jacques-Cartier Bridge at Highway 132 eastbound and westbound is closed until Monday morning.

With files from Leta Paul

