Champlain, Turcot construction prompts major weekend road closures in Montreal

Get ready for more traffic headaches this weekend, Montrealers.

Roadwork on the Turcot Interchange and the Champlain Bridge has spurred Transports Québec to put in place a number of major road closures this weekend, with some lasting all the way until Tuesday.

Until Monday morning, Highway 720 westbound is completely closed from the Ville-Marie Tunnel and Robert-Bourassa Boulevard all the way to the Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue Boulevard entrance on Highway 20, westbound.

The St-Antoine Street and Hôtel-de-Ville Avenue entrances are closed, as are the north and south Décarie Boulevard ramps to Highway 20.

Areas to avoid are in red. (Transports Québec)

Going east, the Ville-Marie Expressway is closed between the Turcot Interchange to the Ville-Marie tunnel.

The southbound ramp to Highway 720 at Décarie is closed, and so is the Highway 20 east ramp to Décarie, northbound.

The Highway 20 east ramp to the Ville-Marie Expressway is also closed.

Turcot turmoil

Closed again this weekend because of the Turcot demolition is Glen Road, which turns into De Courcelle Street, between St-Antoine Street and Ste-Catherine Street West. That will be until Tuesday at 5 a.m.

A shuttle bus has been set up for cyclists and pedestrians, set to run every 15 to 20 minutes between St-Antoine and Ste-Catherine via Atwater Avenue.

More closures

Due to emergency work, the Décarie north ramp for Highway 40 westbound and Marcel-Laurin Boulevard will be closed Saturday from 11 p.m. to Sunday at 2 p.m.

And roadwork for the new Champlain Bridge has brought on the complete closure of Highway 132 eastbound, under the bridge until Monday at 5 a.m.

Highway 132 westbound will also be completely closed between Simard Boulevard and the Champlain Bridge.