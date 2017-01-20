President-Kennedy Avenue between Bleury and Jeanne-Mance streets will be closed for the weekend, so that crews can repair a water main break.

The closure will take effect at 9:30 a.m., just after this morning's rush hour, and will remain closed to traffic all weekend.

The street is expected to reopen to traffic on Sunday evening at 7 p.m.

The city says that vehicles will be prohibited from parking on the street. However, sidewalks will remain accessible to pedestrians.

St-Denis below Sherbrooke also closed

Drivers can also expect closures along St-Denis Street this weekend due to a winter racing event that is part of Montreal's 375th anniversary celebrations.

La Descente Saint-Denis – Course de boîtes à savon is an event where people can race 280 metres down the street in a homemade sled.

As a result, St. Denis Street will be closed between Sherbrooke and Emery streets from 4 a.m. on Friday until 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Detour signs are in place.