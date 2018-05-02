Heavy rainfall means possible flooding in some Quebec regions

A significant amount of rainfall is expected to dampen the heat that's hit some parts of Quebec today.

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for several regions of the province, including Quebec City, the Laurentians, Charlevoix, La Tuque and Abitibi-Témiscamingue.

Quebecers can expect up to 40 millimetres in some areas of the province.

The weather agency said the ground is already near saturation and has little ability to absorb further rainfall.

"Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible," it said in a news release.

The agency advised people not to watch for washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

Province monitoring flood regions

On Monday, rain and warm weather led to flooding in some areas of Quebec and had authorities closely monitoring water levels across the province.

The Public Security Ministry's website showed 24 areas where minor or medium-level flooding was occurring, mainly in the Eastern Townships, the Beauce and Quebec City.

Minor-level flooding is still occurring in 16 areas. Only Lac-Louise, near Weedon in the Eastern Townships, is currently experiencing medium-level flooding, according to the website.

The Public Security Ministry is monitoring several other regions.