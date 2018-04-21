Hello sun, my old friend: Montreal basks in the glory of blue skies

Finally, after weeks of sporadic snow, grey, dreary skies and a general group longing for the warm rays of the sun, sunlight has come to southern Quebec.

Today's temperatures in Montreal are set to rise to a relatively balmy 10 C, with clear skies apart from a few possible clouds.

And it's just getting better from here.

On Sunday, more sun is in the forecast, with a high of 11 C. Monday will see temperatures as high as 15 C, and that number will climb to 17 C on Tuesday. Sunny, clear skies should be expected throughout.

It won't last forever, though.

On Wednesday, temperatures will drop to a high of 9 C, and there's a 30 per cent chance of showers.

Environment Canada meteorologist Alexandre Parent said Friday that although it's unlikely we'll see snow again, we shouldn't rule out the possibility quite yet.

The City of Montreal launched its spring cleaning operations on Friday targeting streets, sidewalks and parks.

"We will work hard to make a beautiful city for the summertime, but we need the help of the citizens," said Jean-François Parenteau, manager of citizen services on the city's executive committee.