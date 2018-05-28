Commuters eager to show support for water taxi as first of pilot project takes off

A water taxi cast off from Pointe-aux-Trembles toward the Old Port this morning, carrying a slew of commuters and cyclists keen to show the city they're committed to taking it.

The boat will make the trip several times a day until 6 p.m. as part of a week-long pilot project to test out its feasibility.

The trip costs as much as a bus ticket — $3.25 — and is being proposed as an alternative way to commute from the east end to downtown.

The boat, a Navark Explorer, fits 45 passengers and about a dozen bikes. Alex Paquette showed up for the first departure to take it to his work in Old Montreal.

"We're here to give them some business because if nobody shows up, well, then, we won't have it for the summer," Paquette said.

He wasn't the only one wanting to send the city a message that east end commuters want it to stay.

The 7 a.m. water taxi casts off from Pointe-aux-Trembles, heading for the Old Port, as part of a five-day pilot project. (Lauren McCallum/CBC)

Martine Boivin had already bought her tickets for the week when she showed up at the St-Jean-Baptiste Boulevard launch point.

"I'm excited; I feel like I'm on vacation," said Boivin, who was also heading to work Monday morning. "I'd like to be able to do this all summer."

The boat ride takes up to 30 minutes but is able to make the short voyage, to the Jacques-Cartier Pier, in 22 minutes.

Sonia Melançon was one of the commuters to embark with her bike in tow. She said she felt it should be a no-brainer for the city to have a water shuttle service, pointing to cities like Toronto and Vancouver, which have water taxis. Vancouver water taxis are privately operated.

"Montreal's a bit lacking on this side, so I think it's very good for the city and its citizens to be able to go to work that way," Melançon said.

Water taxi passenger Sonia Melançon says she hopes the service is extended for the rest of the season. (Lauren McCallum/CBC)

She said the boat's potential cost of $750,000 to the city and therefore taxpayers doesn't deter her.

"If it's taking cars off the road, it's worth it for me."

Melançon typically drives to her work in Pointe-Saint-Charles. "If I take the boat and my bike, it'll be about the same time and that way it's less pollution and also better physically for me to get some exercise."

Monday morning's 7 a.m. boat may have been this pilot project's first ride, but it isn't the first time the city tests out water taxis. Around 700 people tried it out during a two-day period in May of last year.