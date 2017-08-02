A water main break at Atwater Avenue and Sainte-Catherine Street West is disrupting traffic.

Sainte-Catherine Street West is closed between Atwater and Wood avenues while a City of Westmount work crew tries to find the break.

Benoit Martel, chief of operations for the Montreal fire department, said firefighters are at the scene to ensure the water doesn't penetrate into the Metro system, and to ensure electrical lines and gas mains around the leak aren't damaged.

Water has been shut off in the affected area, which Martel said is affecting a number of restaurants and businesses.

"Public works of Westmount are starting right now to do the job and try to get the water back on for all the citizens," Martel said.

He said crews are expecting to work through the night.