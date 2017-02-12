For three days now lower NDG resident Giovanni Paquin has been living without running water.

He's had to collect snow and melt it just to flush his toilet. He's called friends to ask them to shower at their place because he can't at his apartment on the corner of Girouard Avenue and Saint-Jacques Street.

Paquin is not alone.

About 50 of his neighbours also have had no running water since Friday morning when a nearby water main, under the Turcot Interchange project work site, burst.

He said this is just one more problem that has come with the work on the new Turcot.

Lower NDG resident Giovanni Paquin has been using melted snow to flush his toilet. (CBC)

"We've sort of learned to live with it, but you know, when it comes to water, we need water," said Paquin.

"This is beyond inconvenient."

Austin Mitchell, who lives in the area, said she's had to buy many of her meals.

"I have been spending money that I don't need to be spending on things like take out because I can't make certain things here," she said.

Paquin does believe the borough of Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce has done as much as it can in the last few days by giving out bottles of water, but he's frustrated with the silence from Transports Québec, which is responsible for the Turcot work site.

Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce Borough Mayor Russell Copeman said the location of the water main break has complicated repairs. (CBC)

Cause of water main break unknown

Borough Mayor Russell Copeman said Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce workers started repairs on Friday afternoon, but the location of the break has made it challenging.

"It's a very complicated repair," he said. "The equipment we normally use to get in and secure the excavation was not well adapted to that particular site."

Copeman explained that the water main, which dates back to the early 1900s, broke right under a retaining wall on the Turcot work site and is located near a gas line.

Work was temporarily stopped on Sunday afternoon because there were concerns that the ground was unstable. It has since resumed.

"While we're determined to as quickly as possible re-establish water, we also have to have a secure worksite for the personnel who go into that hole," said Copeman.

The borough has been giving residents bottled water since Friday. (CBC)

The cause of the water main break is still unknown, Copeman said. But, Paquin said a Gaz Métro worker told him on Friday that the main was broken after some earth shifted and fell onto the pipe.

Transports Québec did not immediately return CBC Montreal's calls since their media relations department is closed on weekends.

Copeman said they believe running water to the residents should be restored by Monday, if there are no other setbacks.

However, residents will have to boil their water before consuming it as a precautionary measure. The borough said it wants to test to see if the water was contaminated during the break.

In the meantime the borough has set up a reservoir for residents to give them water to flush their toilets and a nearby community centre will let them use their facilities to shower.

Residents in lower NDG have had to live with the construction of the new Turcot for over three years. (CBC)

Compensation for residents

Local city councillor Peter McQueen said residents living around the Turcot work site have been paying the price for commuters who use the artery.

He said they've had to deal with dust, noise, traffic and the smells from sewage over the last three years.

"Transports Québec should pay reparations to the poor tenants and residents of lower NDG who suffer the consequences of their work," said McQueen.