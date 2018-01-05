Jurors are being asked to consider whether the distressed reaction of a rail traffic controller on the morning of the Lac-Mégantic rail disaster points to his indifference — or whether it proves he was consumed by the scale of the tragedy.

In closing arguments on Friday, Guy Poupart, the lawyer representing Richard Labrie, recalled testimony from the colleague who replaced Labrie in the hours after a runaway train crashed in Lac-Mégantic, Que., igniting an explosion that killed 47 people.

The colleague, Steve Jacques, had testified he didn't recognize the ordinarily organized Labrie when he got to work on the morning of July 6, 2013.

"He was green. There were papers everywhere," Jacques had testified. When he asked Labrie what happened, he'd told him to imagine the worst possible thing and said it was even worse than that.

"Ask yourselves if the state Jacques saw Labrie in on the morning of July 6 is a state that reflects [an employee] who is indifferent, or rather a man destroyed by the circumstances," said Poupart.

Labrie was the rail traffic controller on duty the night of the tragedy. He is charged with 47 counts of criminal negligence causing death in connection with the derailment, along with former Montreal, Maine and Atlantic (MMA) locomotive engineer Tom Harding and operations manager Jean Demaître.

In his arguments to the jurors, Poupart reminded them the Crown made an error "in good faith" by initially claiming his client didn't call the Canadian Transport Emergency Centre of Dangerous Goods after the derailment.

Labrie followed protocol and called the centre, Poupart said, a point he made earlier in the trial.

Poupart also told the jury as the lone rail traffic controller at the Farnham train station, Labrie could only rely on the information which was communicated to him.

"He has no control of this train: he has no way of knowing the possible existence of problems, of difficulties," said Poupart.

Closing arguments continue Thursday afternoon.