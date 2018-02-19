Southern Quebec is inching closer and closer to spring, as significantly warmer weather is in the forecast for the rest of the month — but with it comes a heavy downpour this week.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the southern parts of the province, including Montreal, the Laurentians and the Quebec City area, warning of potential flooding and fog.

From Monday to Wednesday, those regions will see a warm front, with temperatures hovering between 4 and 11 C.

Residents can expect between 20 and 30 millimetres of rain during that time, according to the weather agency.

In Quebec City, this rain could turn to freezing rain on Tuesday, Environment Canada says. There might also be reduced visibility due to mist or fog.

"The rain combined with the runoff from the melting of snow could cause localized flooding," Environment Canada said.

The City of Dorval is also preparing for the heavy rainfall and possible flooding by monitoring storm sewers. As a result, it is also making sandbags available to citizens in critical areas.

To request sandbags, residents are asked to call 514-633-4046 on Monday.